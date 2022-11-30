Man killed after carjacking semi-truck in Thurston County identified

A man who carjacked a semitruck in Thurston County on Nov. 18 and later crashed the vehicle on Interstate 5, has been identified.

Neil A. Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

About 2 p.m. Nov. 18, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was blocked after Costin carjacked a semitruck.

According to Trooper Robert Reyer, Costin hit several other vehicles before rolling the vehicle on the interstate.

Just before 3 p.m., both directions of I-5 were blocked as the Washington State Patrol secured the scene.

Just before 4 p.m., troopers used a tool to rip the windshield off the truck, exposing the cab. After they launched what appeared to be tear gas, Costin exited the semi-truck, holding a box knife and charged law enforcement.

Costin was shot and killed at the scene.

A multi-agency investigation of the shooting is being led by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.