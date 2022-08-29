A man in his 20s was shot to death in northeast Rochester over the weekend, marking the city's 52nd homicide of 2022.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said officers were called to Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street, when shots were reported in the area around 5:10 a.m. Saturday. Emergency responders found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. He was shot at least once in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the shooting victim. Umbrino said no one has been charged in connection with the slaying. Police are investigating to determine what led to the shooting death.

The site of the shooting is in Rochester's Beechwood neighborhood. Cedarwood Terrace at Quincy Street, is a block north of East Main Street and several blocks west of Culver Road.

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.6 days in 2022. Saturday's killing also marked a milestone as it surpassed 51 homicides, which was how many people were homicide victims in Rochester in 2020.

Anyone with information about the weekend slaying is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man killed on Cedarwood Terrace in Rochester NY