Man killed in Central Nyack house fire on Saturday

A 74-year-old man was killed in a house fire on Laurel Road in Central Nyack on Saturday afternoon, according to Clarkstown police.

According to police spokesman Det. Norm Peters, police responded to a reported structure fire with a resident still possibly inside in a single family home. Fire engulfed the first floor of the house, Peters said in a news release.

Police discovered the victim in an upstairs bedroom during an interior search, Peters said, and attempted to resuscitate him, but he died. The victim's identification was not released by Clarkstown police.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. police said. Clarkstown police's detective bureau is handing the investigation. Anyone with information on the fatal fire can contact the bureau at 845-639-5840.

Central Nyack Fire Department and other volunteer companies from throughout Rockland also responded to the scene.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Clarkstown police investigating fatal Central Nyack NY house fire