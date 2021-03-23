Man killed by Chattanooga police after domestic disturbance had history of similar calls

Mar. 22—Chattanooga police had been called to the home of Mykel Jenkins — shot and killed by police on Friday — multiple times over the past year, Hamilton County court records show.

Jenkins, 29, was killed after allegedly threatening Chattanooga police officers with a knife-like object shortly after 10 a.m. as they responded to a domestic disturbance at the home where he lived in the 3600 block of Premium Drive after a woman's report that he was "destroying her room."

According to court records, Jenkins was arrested three times between January 2020 and March 2 of this year.

In all three cases, he was arrested for similar incidents involving a weapon and destruction of property stemming from the same location as Friday's call. But it's not clear whether the weapons used in previous incidents were the same as the one used Friday, as the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, which is the agency investigating the police shooting, has repeatedly declined to provide further details about the weapon.

Just over two weeks earlier, on March 2, police were called to the Premium Drive home just after 11 p.m.

As in Friday's call, police were told Jenkins was "destroying the house."

The victim, a family member, told police it was common for Jenkins to destroy property and that she thought "something had set Mr. Jenkins off."

He punched holes in her house this time and multiple times before and had been throwing items around, the records state. At one point, he threw a beer can at her, "which put her in fear."

Officers noted multiple areas of damage throughout the home — allegedly from the March 2 and previous incidents — including broken glass from picture frames and a damaged bookshelf caused by hitting it with "some sort of long knife or sword, however, the sword or knife could not be found."

The woman told police Jenkins "goes through episodes where he gets very upset and damages the home."

Jenkins was arrested that day and charged with simple assault and vandalism.

A few months earlier, on Oct. 15, police were again called to the Premium Drive home, this time just before 7 p.m. Dispatch told officers that a man — later identified as Jenkins — was seen beating a red Volvo with a blade, "possibly a lawnmower blade."

When officers arrived, they saw Jenkins and tried to talk to him, but he ran away.

Not long after, they received a call about a man matching Jenkins' description who ran into a gas station at 600 Ashland Terrace and "grabbed a 32 oz four loco beer and a life water before fleeing the store without paying."

Police eventually returned to the home on Premium Drive, where they found Jenkins hiding by the side of the house. He fled again and was shot with a stun gun before being taken into custody. At a local hospital, he admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol.

Several months earlier, on Jan. 22, 2020, police were called to the Premium Drive home at around 10 p.m. for a report of vandalism and domestic violence, court records state. When officers arrived, Jenkins opened the door and asked if they had a warrant. The homeowner, a family member, gave police permission to enter and clear the house.

But as they were clearing the home, Jenkins fled.

His family member told police he "had been angry all the time and had been using drugs recently" and that "she believes him to be mentally unstable."

She said he was "angry and yelling and started destroying items in her house. He shattered a lamp, knocked two holes in the walls, and broke a screen door and frame," police noted in the criminal affidavit.

Police also noted that "there was a sheath in Mr. Jenkins's room with no knife present," and "due to Mr. Jenkins's past history and current mental state he is believed to be armed and dangerous."

As for Friday's police shooting, the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston assigned the investigation to the sheriff's office. Once that investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to Pinkston's office for him to decide whether to close the case as justified or to present the findings to a grand jury for criminal indictment.

