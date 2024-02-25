Man killed in Chef Menteur Highway crash

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a crash that left a man dead on Chef Menteur Highway on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The NOPD reported that officers responded to a call of a crash in the 19700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 6:42 a.m.

At the scene, officers said they found an unresponsive man in a car between a tree and a fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, NOPD investigators determined the man was driving east when he drove off the road and hit a fire hydrant and a tree.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Orleans Parish coroner will identify the victim.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

