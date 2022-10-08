Man killed in Chicksaw Gardens shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed in Chicksaw Gardens late Friday night.

At approximately 9:35 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Goodwyn Circle, off Poplar Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

PHOTOS: Man killed in Chicksaw Gardens shooting, police say

Police also said that one person has been detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

