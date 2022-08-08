Man killed, child among 5 hurt after gunfire erupts at baseball game, Georgia cops say

Six people were shot, one fatally, after an argument escalated into gunfire during a baseball game at an Atlanta park over the weekend, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the Dunbar Neighborhood Center at Rosa L. Burney Park around 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, where they found multiple people shot, including a child, Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said at a news conference.

A baseball game was going on when authorities said a dispute unfolded.

“And then next thing you know, there was an exchange of gunfire,” Hampton said.

A man in his 30s was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died, according to authorities. A 6-year-old child was also taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The remaining victims were listed in stable condition, Hampton said.

The incident is the latest in a spate of shootings in Atlanta in recent weeks. On Sunday, police said they responded to a second shooting less than a half-mile from the park, WXIA reported. Authorities gave few details but said the two incidents were possibly related.

“As we’ve said countless times, we’re just asking the citizens just to find a way to resolve conflict without weapons,” Hampton said Sunday. “We’re just asking people to step away (and) ... let bygones be bygones.”

18-year-old shoots man during argument in Walmart meat department, Georgia police say

Fight among neighbors ends with car driven straight into man’s home, Florida cops say

Dispute over mayonnaise leads to customer killing Subway worker, Georgia cops say