Man killed, child hurt in wrong-way I-8 crash

EL CAJON, Calif. — A wrong-way crash on Interstate 8 over the weekend resulted in the driver’s death, as well as major injuries to a 17-month-old, authorities said.

Around 7:40 p.m., an unidentified man driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on westbound I-8, located west of Second St., Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday.

The driver of the Chevrolet was in the No. 1 lane of westbound I-8 moving at an unknown speed in the wrong direction when he made an unsafe turn to the right, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a concrete guardrail wall on the south road edge of westbound I-8.

Stolen 1971 Plymouth Barracuda drag racer found in North County

The impact of the collision sent chunks of concrete debris toward several vehicles traveling north-and-southbound on Second St. underneath I-8, according to authorities. The debris strikes caused a 17-month-old to suffer major, non-life-threatening injuries while seated in one of the vehicles on Second St. The child was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet was killed when his vehicle then crashed into a concrete wall on the east sidewalk of Second St. and erupted into flames, per CHP. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Authorities are determining if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.