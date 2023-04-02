Man killed and child injured during shooting in Capitol Hill

A man was killed and a child was injured during a shooting in Capitol Hill Saturday night, said the Seattle Police Department.

Police went to the shooting, in the 1500 block of Harvard Avenue, at the intersection of Broadway and East Pine Street, around 5:18 p.m.

Police found a 23-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy, both with a gunshot wounds. Officers gave first aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 23-year-old man died at the hospital. The child is in stable condition.

The child was a nephew of the man and was in the front passenger seat of his uncle’s car when the shooting happened, said police.

Officers took a 35-year-old man suspect into custody. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Homicide Detectives arrived on the scene and will be leading the investigation.

The suspect will be booked into King County Jail.