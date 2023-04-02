Man killed, child wounded in Seattle shooting: police

A shooting in Seattle, Washington, Saturday evening killed an adult and left a child wounded, according to police.

Seattle Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Broadway and East Pine Street in Capitol Hill at around 5:18 p.m. local time.

When officers arrived at the 1500 block of Harvard Avenue, they discovered a man, 23, and a boy, 9, both had suffered a gunshot wound, police said in a press release.

Officers provided first aid until the Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and took over.

The adult and child were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The man died at the hospital and the child is in stable condition. The child is the adult victim's nephew.

The child was sitting in the front passenger seat of his uncle’s vehicle when the shooting happened.

A 35-year-old male suspect was taken into custody for the shooting, according to police. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect will be booked into the King County Jail.