Man killed in Christmas Eve shooting at The Citadel Mall identified
A teenager who was killed during Christmas Eve's shooting at The Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs has been identified. The coroner says he is 18-year-old Teryus Thomas.
A teenager who was killed during Christmas Eve's shooting at The Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs has been identified. The coroner says he is 18-year-old Teryus Thomas.
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, issues a determination that former President Donald Trump is prohibited from seeking office again in 2024 due to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
YOU get a deal, and YOU get a deal ... !
Ring in 2024 with perfectly coiffed lashes, and see why nearly 16,000 Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this tool.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
The Bills pass-rusher turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month.
Whether you need sneakers for New Year workouts or boots for upcoming storms, now's the time to update your footwear collection on the cheap.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
From a dryer vent cleaner to a 2-in-1 mop bucket, these handy items will really cut down on housework misery.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
It's not easy to change a well-entrenched industry, something Yahoo Finance was reminded of when sitting down with Beyond Meat's founder and CEO Ethan Brown.
The genius gizmo tackles both sides of a garment at the same time — you'd be hard pressed to find a better travel partner.
Keep your patio or porch a lot warmer this season and reclaim the simple joys of sitting outside, even if it's snowy.
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are back on sale after an appeals court granted the company a temporary stay on an import ban. The watches may be banned again on January 10.
Shop jackets, hats, slippers and more.
On mega markdown: Barefoot Dreams, DKNY, Champion, cashmere and so much more.
Planning on cooking up a storm this winter? Here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place, at a deep discount.
With multiple nozzles and other attachments, this is the ultimate all-in-one vacuum for cleaning everything from your truck to your shop.
Need to dig deep in Week 17, the championships for many leagues? Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleepers at every position.
LSU and South Carolina have different roster makeups than when they won their respective titles, but they still have NCAA championship potential and are the two favorites to win the SEC.