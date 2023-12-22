Man killed in City Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot dead Thursday in City Heights, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 7:47 p.m. on El Cajon Blvd. and 49th St. in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed to FOX 5.

Man stuck under concrete on side of cliff in Ocean Beach

SDPD’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.