Man killed in Clearwater, investigation underway, police say

Two days after a man was shot to death at a Clearwater Beach surf shop, police said they are investigating another homicide — and it happened less than five miles away from the first one.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Pineview Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, the Clearwater Police Department said in a news release.

The agency said a suspect currently is being questioned and “there is no threat to the public.”

The Police Department did not provide the name or age of the man who was killed or how he died, nor did they supply any details about the suspect.

