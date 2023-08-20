Man killed by CMPD officer after struggle following domestic violence call, police say

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer after a struggle following a domestic violence call in South End, police said.

The man has not yet been identified.

Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call for help at 327 W. Tremont Ave. shortly before 8 a.m. In a video statement released on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said officers heard a shot fired inside an apartment at The Penrose after they arrived, and forced their way inside.

Once inside, Jennings said officers struggled physically with the suspect.

“During the struggle, the subject was able to obtain a knife,” Jennings said.

One officer was stabbed in the neck, according to police. As that officer retreated, the backup officer shot and killed the suspect, Jennings said.

“This is an unfortunate situation,” Jennings said. “As we always talk about, domestic violence calls for service are always some of the most dangerous that officers can encounter. Officers did their job today, and they did what they had to do, but we never want to discount the fact that a life was taken today.”

According to police, the officer who was stabbed and a woman in the apartment who sustained a gunshot wound were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said multiple firearms were recovered inside the apartment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.