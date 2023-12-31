Man killed by commuter rail train near Cohasset Station

COHASSET − A man was killed by a train Saturday near Cohasset Station, police said in a Facebook post.

The man, described as in his 50s, was in the right of way just south of the station and was hit by a train headed toward Scituate at about noon, police said.

Cohasset police said they received a call at 12:13 p.m. from the MBTA reporting that someone was hit by a train.

An MBTA bus took the commuter rail train's passengers to stops south of Cohasset. Lower King Street was closed for three hours.

Cohasset police detectives, Transit Police detectives and state troopers assigned to the Norfolk County district attorney's office are investigating.

Call 988 if you, a friend or a loved one is suffering a mental health crisis. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day every day.

The Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line connects people to treatment services for mental health and substance use. Call or text 833-773-2445 or visit masshelpline.com to chat online.

