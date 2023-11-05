Man killed in Compton shooting

Man killed in Compton shooting (SkyFOX).
Man killed in Compton shooting (SkyFOX).

COMPTON, Calfi. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in Compton that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 12800 block of South Atlantic Ave. just before 2 p.m. where they found an adult male dead at the scene.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation when they discovered the victim, the officials said.

<div>Man killed in Compton shooting (SkyFOX).</div>
Man killed in Compton shooting (SkyFOX).

Additional information about the victim or any suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

