Man killed in confrontation with police

Mar. 21—BROOKFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a Girard, Ohio, man was killed early Tuesday morning.

Police said Fred H. Wild III, 50, Girard, was shot and killed during the confrontation with police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lordstown Village Police Department, Vienna Township Police Department and Trumbull County Sheriff's Office responded to assist the Brookfield Police Department with the apprehension of Wild.

Police said Wild was trespassing on private property, according to a news release.

Police responded at approximately 1:04 a.m. Tuesday to a 911 call made by a concerned citizen about a "dangerous suspect" trespassing in a cabin at 1433 State Route 7, Brookfield Township, police said.

Officers identified Wild from earlier fleeing and eluding incidents. As officers approached the home, Wild jumped out of a window from the cabin and into a stolen vehicle, which was a pickup truck with a snow plow attached to the front, police said.

Multiple officers then fired their duty weapons, hitting the suspect. Police did not say from which departments the officers were.

Emergency medical services were requested. Brookfield Fire Department responded and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Wild was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no officers were injured.

State Route 7 north of state Route 82 was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

