Man killed after confronting burglar on Far West Side among at least seven weekend homicides

At least seven people were killed in Franklin County over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, providing a violent start to the traditional summer season.

A 39-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning after confronting a man who was breaking into cars on the Far West Side, Columbus police said.

Around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 6100 block of Parkglen Road, located off Galloway and Hall roads on a report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation determined that Joshua Moyer, 39, of the Far West Side, found a man who had been attempting to break into a vehicle when Moyer, who was leaving for work confronted him.

Police said a struggle ensued and multiple gunshots were fired, with at least one striking Moyer, who died at the scene.

Detectives are canvassing the area for video footage and are asking anyone with video of anyone looking into vehicles to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730.

Moyer's death is one of several homicides to occur over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

On Sunday morning, Columbus police were called to the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue, located in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, on a report of a shooting.

Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, officers found a 21-year-old man on a porch with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A second man, identified as 32-year-old Trey Glover, of the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, was found a few houses down, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Glover was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified any suspects or motive for his homicide.

A few hours later Sunday, around 7 a.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue in South Linden on a report of a shooting. Officers found 62-year-old Lawrence Smith III, who lived in South Linden with at least one gunshot wound.

Smith died at the scene.

The violence that took place over the holiday weekend was not limited to the city.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, Reynoldsburg police were called to the 6400 block of Birchview Drive South on a report of a drive-by shooting.

Officers found the 42-year-old male victim lying outside the home. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died a short time later. The man's name has not been released.

The Franklin County sheriff's office is continuing to investigate a double homicide that occurred in Norwich Township on Friday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., deputies were called to the 300 block of Idlewood Place and found the two victims dead inside a home. Their identities hav not yet been released as of Tuesday morning.

The name of a man killed on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse has also not yet been released. The man was found around 10 p.m. Sunday by Ohio Highway Patrol officers who responded to gunshots on the northwest corner of the Statehouse grounds.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on any unsolved homicide is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

