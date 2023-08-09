Man killed in Covington double shooting; suspect remains at large, police say

Covington police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

A 34-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Covington on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Russell Street around 6:14 p.m. for a report of a person shot, Covington police said in a news release.

Once they arrived at the scene, police found 34-year-old Edgar Lopez dead from at least one gunshot wound and an injured victim, whose identity hasn't been released.

The wounded person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Officials said they're still working to identify and locate a suspect.

Anyone with information should call Detective Adam Uhl at 859-292-2275 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Covington shooting leaves man dead, another injured, police say