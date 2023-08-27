Man killed in crash that blocked busy Columbia road, police say

A man was killed Saturday night in a crash that temporarily blocked a busy Richland County road, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The collision happened at about 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of Two Notch Road, police said.

A vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pedestrian.

No other injuries were reported in the crash that blocked all directions of the road, police said.

Information about the crash was not available, but it is being investigated by the police department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

This is at least the third fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Columbia in the past six days.

On Aug. 21, a 69-year-old Columbia man was killed when he was hit by a Jeep as he was walking on Broad River Road near the intersection with St. Andrews Road.

Another pedestrian died Friday, when a 68-year-old Columbia resident died at the scene of a crash on Bush River Road.

Through Wednesday, 646 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, and 101 were pedestrians, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 40 people have died in Richland County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 67 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.