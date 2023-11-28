Man killed in crash on Business U.S. 127 was funny, loving and caring

ST. JOHNS — A St. Johns man who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Business U.S. 127 last week in Olive Township had attended Holt High School and worked at a Lansing-area landscaping company.

Joshua Robert Barish, 33, was funny, loving and caring, according to his family.

Joshua Robert Barish

"He was a hard worker. He was trying to better his life," said his mother, Melissa Barish. "He'd had some troubles in the past, but he's been the best he could be. He was an organ donor. That was right on his driver's license. He wanted to help."

Services for Barish will be Thursday at McGeehan Funeral Homes' Keck-Coleman Chapel in St. Johns.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Nov. 22 on Business U.S. 127 near Chadwick Road.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said Barish was driving south in a sport utility vehicle when it rear-ended a pickup truck driven by a 51-year-old DeWitt man. The SUV then crossed into the northbound lanes and struck vehicles driven a 45-year-old St. Johns woman and a 22-year-old Laingsburg woman, police said.

Josh Barish was dead at the scene. A total of four people were taken to Sparrow Hospital for treatment, police said. Two others were treated at the scene.

The highway was closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash.

DeWitt Township Police, Michigan State Police, DeWitt Area Fire, DeWitt Township Fire, Mercy Ambulance, Clinton Area Ambulance, Laingsburg Ambulance and the Clinton County Road Commission helped at the scene.

Barish grew up in Lansing, attended Holt High School and talked to his mother, father and sister every day, according to a published obituary. He did concrete and landscaping work with Outdoor Specialties and was living with his parents when the tragedy happened, Melissa Barish said.

Josh Barish collected baseball caps and tennis shoes and liked being outside and going to parks, his mother said.

"He was looking forward to snowplowing," she said. "He liked helping his dad (Robert) with things. They were always working on something or gardening or planning stuff."

A funeral will be 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home on Waterford Parkway in St. Johns, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. that day.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man killed in crash last week on Business U.S. 127 was funny, loving, and caring