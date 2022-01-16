Man killed in crash in Canton

Malcolm Hall, The Repository

CANTON – A 31-year-old man was killed Saturday night when his vehicle crashed into a pole in the 2200 block of Allen Avenue SE, police said.

Police identified the victim as Joshua A. Bennett of Canton. When police arrived at the scene at 11 p.m., they discovered Bennett had been ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police on Sunday did not provide additional details regarding the crash, which remains under investigation.

