Man killed in crash involving power pole in Merced County, CHP says
A man has died after crashing into a power pole in Merced County early Wednesday morning.
A man has died after crashing into a power pole in Merced County early Wednesday morning.
The games will count as conference losses and drop TCU's record in the Big 12 to 1-6.
While Alex Van Pelt was the Browns offensive coordinator since 2020, he didn't handle playcalling
Airline stocks are down in what has turned out to be a bumpy start to 2024 spurred by Boeing's mid-air accident and a blocked merger.
Here's how the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra compares to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 8 Pro on the spec sheet.
Samsung just unveiled its new flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone line and pre-orders are already live. You can get a $200 gift card by pre-ordering from Amazon and entering a code.
Judge Lewis Kaplan warns former President Donald Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he continues to loudly comment on the testimony being given by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Google is expanding mobile search. On Wednesday, the company introduced Circle to Search, a gesture-based way to quickly find info without leaving your app.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary is next week, followed by Nevada's unusual dueling Republican caucus and primary early next month.
The move is a significant one for fans who subscribe to a TV service that doesn't have a deal with Bally.
The U.S. announced on Wednesday it has decided to put the Houthis in Yemen on the terrorist list again. The decision comes as the U.S. continues to launch strikes against the militant group for their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.
Impulse Space revealed more details today about its next product, a high-energy kick stage called Helios, that could make getting to geosynchronous orbit cheaper than ever before. Mueller is well-known in the space propulsion world: he worked as CTO of Propulsion at SpaceX and led development of the Merlin rocket engine, which still powers the Falcon 9 workhorse rocket, and the Draco engines on the Dragon spacecraft.
Early-stage-focused web3 firm Inception Capital, formerly known as OP Crypto, has closed its inaugural fund at $30 million, David Gan, founder and general partner of the firm, exclusively shared with TechCrunch. This capital is in addition to the firms' existing $50 million Venture Fund I. The fund, OP Fund of Funds I LP, targeted family offices and high-net-worth individuals who want “diversified” exposure to early-stage crypto venture deals.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apples shipped more smartphones than anyone else, The 2024 Moto G Play gives you a 50-megapixel camera for $150,
DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor.
Darius Garland had the wiring on his jaw removed on Monday
Brabham Automotive and the BT62 track car are dead for now after the Brabham family split with the private equity firm that bankrolled the company.
For a long time, vector databases were a bit of a niche product, but because they are uniquely suited to provide context and long-term memory to large language models, everybody in the database space is now seemingly trying to bolt vector search onto their existing products as fast as possible. Meanwhile, dedicated services like Pinecone, which was founded by the team behind Amazon SageMaker, are leading the charge, with Pinecone raising a total of $138 million since it as founded in 2019. Today, Pinecone is launching Pinecone Serverless, a new and significantly enhanced serverless architecture to power its service.
The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft introduces Copilot Pro, Apple removes Blood Oxygen app from Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 to evade US import ban, The best tech support helplines for seniors.