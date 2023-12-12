Man killed in crash near Sisk Road and Standiford Avenue in Modesto
A driver has died after crashing into a tree in northwest Modesto early Monday morning.
A driver has died after crashing into a tree in northwest Modesto early Monday morning.
What experts say about your biggest Christmas concerns.
The New York Times addresses why and how more than 7,300 pedestrians died in the U.S. in 2021 — three-quarters of them in the nighttime.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Inter Miami will make the trip amid the backdrop of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
Turkey's Super Lig suspended all matches after the incident Monday.
Due out in 2024, the Porsche Macan EV will feature a familiar-looking interior with a new, more smartphone-like infotainment system.
Enjoy much-needed peace and quiet with these top-rated noise-cancelling headphones.
Maye and USC's Caleb Williams are considered the top two quarterbacks in the class of 2024.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
Lucid's chief financial officer Sherry House is leaving the company to "pursue other opportunities," the automaker told investors on Monday. The news comes less than a month after Lucid debuted its luxury Gravity SUV, and mere days after Nasdaq said it will bump the firm from the Nasdaq-100 index (alongside eBay and Zoom). Lucid's stock ended regular trading down by about 2.5%, at $4.61 per share.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Has reportedly laid off 15 people across various departments.
Investors are counting down to key consumer inflation data and the Fed's last policy decision of the year.
BMW's recent 5 Series update brought a slew of safety upgrades, enough that the car earned the IIHS' highest safety honor.
Macy's shareholders receive an early holiday season gift.
Cigna stock rose sharply on Monday following reports the company would walk away from a mega-merger with rival Humana.
The Fed is expected to hold rates steady this week. Wall Street will be watching for any signs that the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the 1980s is now over.
"There are specific moments in celebrity culture that have been really influential in the sneaker world and have opened up new paradigms for shoes," a "sneakerhead" tells Yahoo.
Snap up a popular pizza oven for over 40% off and JBL headphones for $25 (they're 50% off) ... there's so much to explore!
Several Anker headphones and charging accessories we recommend are currently on sale across multiple Amazon sales.