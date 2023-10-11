Man killed in crash with semitruck, Idaho police block highway traffic for 8 hours

A crash in Payette County killed one person and blocked traffic for eight hours, according to police.

A 38-year-old man from Homedale was driving a Chevrolet truck north on U.S. 95 on Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound traffic lane at about 1:41 p.m., Idaho State Police reported in a news release.

The Chevrolet collided with a semitruck hauling a trailer driven by a 45-year-old man from Grand View, according to the release.

Police said the Chevrolet driver died from his injuries at the scene near milepost 55. His name has not been released.

Law enforcement blocked the highway, allowing police and emergency services to investigate and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police said they were continuing to investigate the incident.