Man killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

What that means for employees, generally, is more work -- more work getting up to speed with the various tools, reading documentation and completing tutorials, and even prepping for certifications, in some cases. A partial solution, believes Yoav Einav, a Belmont-based entrepreneur, is a tool that lets users create visual documentation -- videos, mainly -- for software onboarding. Einav is the co-founder and CEO of Guidde, which leverages generative AI to automatically create embeddable video clips that instruct on how to use different web-based software apps.