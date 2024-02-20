Man killed when he dares to confront burglars in Florida golfing community, cops say

A man was killed in the middle of the night when he dared confront a suspected burglar in a Florida golfing club community, according to investigators.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, in the Placid Lakes golf course development near Lake Placid, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Lake Placid is about 80 miles southeast of Tampa.

“Subjects were in the Placid Lakes area ... committing car burglaries, many starting around 3 a.m.,” the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Golf Villas in Placid Lakes, investigators say.

“In a parking lot for the residents of Golf Villas, a burglar entered an unlocked vehicle. It was during this burglary that 26-year-old Brian Husted confronted the burglar. Husted was shot and killed, and the burglar fled.”

“Multiple burglars” were working simultaneously in the community, according to detectives, who have not said how many vehicles were entered.

It also remains unclear how Husted came to be in the parking lot at 4:25 a.m., including whether he lives or works in the area.

Detectives, who have not announced any arrests in the case as of Feb. 20, issued a call for any security camera footage recorded at area homes late Feb. 9 into early Feb. 10.

“It may be crucial to the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Husted moved to Florida from Pennsylvania three years ago, relatives wrote in a fundraiser.

“Brian Mathew Husted Jr. was taken from us too soon, the victim of a crime,” his sister Danielle Husted wrote.

“There are no words to describe how this feels. Brian was a brother, son, friend, nephew, cousin, uncle and much more.”

