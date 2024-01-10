Man killed in Daviess County accident

Jan. 9—Snowy roads were a factor in the death of a 67-year-old man killed Monday evening in a one-vehicle accident in Daviess County.

Robert Henderson of Coffey, Missouri, was driving south on Missouri 13 about five miles south of Coffey when he lost control in the snow, rolled down an embankment and struck a tree limb, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and it is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt, the report said.