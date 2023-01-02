Man killed in New Year’s Day shooting near busy south Sacramento intersection

One man is dead following a shooting Sunday along a busy intersection in the Parkway section of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said the incident happened around 1 p.m. New Year’s Day when patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting at Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard, next to a Shell gas station.

“At the scene, officers located one adult male victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound,” the department said in a news release. “That victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel.”

Police said the gunman fled the scene, and that no suspect information was available.

Police did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting, but homicide detectives were called to investigate at least one car, a compact sedan, with shattered glass that was on the road.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once relatives have been notified.