Man killed in Dayton AutoZone robbery identified

Apr. 20—A man who was shot and killed during a reported armed robbery at a Dayton AutoZone earlier this week has been identified.

Justin Glover, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police responded to the AutoZone at 3818 W. Third St. just around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

A 911 caller initially reported there was a robbery and that the suspect had a gun, according to dispatch records.

"Initial indications are that a subject entered the AutoZone store and fired one round of ammunition into the ceiling initiating a robbery of the business," Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer said Monday.

During the robbery, the suspect allegedly threatened a worker with the gun.

"An armed security officer, who was working at the business, confronted the suspect and discharged their firearm, striking the suspect," Bauer said. "The suspect died as a result of his injuries."

Dayton police are handling the investigation. The case will be handed over to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for review.