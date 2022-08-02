Man killed in Dayton machete, vehicle attack ID'd

Aug. 2—A man who died after he was reportedly attacked by a man with a machete and then ran over by a vehicle last week in Dayton has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as 59-year-old Daniel Thomas of New Lebanon. Thomas was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Friday.

Police were called at 11:56 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue near Triangle Park for a person possibly struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot with trauma to the head and neck, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

Daniel B. Anderson is accused of hitting Thomas repeatedly with a machete as Thomas tried to get away, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Anderson also ran over Thomas with a vehicle, court documents stated.

"Anderson claims that Thomas made threats to harm Anderson's mother," an affidavit read.

"The suspect and victim did know each other, so this was not a random attack. There was apparently some sort of disagreement between the two leading up to the incident," Johns said last week.

Anderson was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. His bond was set at $1 million, according to court records.

He is next due in court on Friday.