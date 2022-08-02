Man killed in Dayton machete, vehicle attack ID'd

Daniel SuscoJen BaldufKristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Aug. 2—A man who died after he was reportedly attacked by a man with a machete and then ran over by a vehicle last week in Dayton has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as 59-year-old Daniel Thomas of New Lebanon. Thomas was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Friday.

Police were called at 11:56 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue near Triangle Park for a person possibly struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot with trauma to the head and neck, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

Daniel B. Anderson is accused of hitting Thomas repeatedly with a machete as Thomas tried to get away, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Anderson also ran over Thomas with a vehicle, court documents stated.

"Anderson claims that Thomas made threats to harm Anderson's mother," an affidavit read.

"The suspect and victim did know each other, so this was not a random attack. There was apparently some sort of disagreement between the two leading up to the incident," Johns said last week.

Anderson was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. His bond was set at $1 million, according to court records.

He is next due in court on Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision southeast of Pueblo

    A 40-year-old woman who has yet to be identified was killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

  • Green Bay police investigate 'suspicious death' after body found during a welfare check on west side

    Police find body while conducting a welfare check at 1320 Packerland Drive. Seeking 2013 Ford Fiesta.

  • Ukraine Latest: First Grain Ship From Odesa Arrives in Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine under an agreement with Russia arrived in Turkey. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday, including on the deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to unblock Ukraine’s grain exports. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provoca

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Family members said the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off. Investigators believe the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself.

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Mystikal Arrested for Rape

    The 51-year-old rapper is also facing charges domestic abuse -- strangulation and robbery. Mystikal Arrested for Rape Alex Young

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • ‘Worse Than the O.J. Glove’: The Dentist, the Love Triangle, and the Trial of the Safari Murder Mystery

    An exclusive look behind the scenes and inside the courtroom with the case of Dr. Larry Rudolph, who was found guilty of killing his wife and taking millions in insurance money to live large with his former dental hygienist

  • 70-year-old Asian woman brutally beaten, robbed twice by 4 juveniles in SF apartment complex

    A 70-year-old Asian woman was brutally beaten and robbed twice by four juveniles in broad daylight at her apartment complex in San Francisco. The woman, identified as Mrs. Ren, was approached by four juveniles who asked her for the time in the hallway of her apartment complex on July 31. “They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,” Mrs. Ren told ABC 7.

  • Woman experiences 'immediate paralysis' after jumping off boat in Choctawhatchee Bay

    Okaloosa County, Florida: A woman was paralyzed Sunday after jumping feet first from a pontoon boat in Choctawhatchee Bay.