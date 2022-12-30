Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening.

Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man has been shot.

“He’s not responding,” the caller tells dispatchers.

“He’s still moving,” he later adds.

The caller said the man was shot on his left side.

The dispatcher told the caller to have someone put pressure on the wound and perform CPR until medics arrived.

The man, Nolan, ended up dying from his injuries.

“We know there was a disturbance inside the residence. We do now know at this time what precipitated that disturbance,” Lt. Jeff Thomas with the Dayton Police Department said.

Thomas added that crews have responded to very few violent calls in the area.

Named 37-year-old Cierra Jett the suspect in the shooting. Dayton Police said she ran from the scene of the shooting.

Jett was found Thursday afternoon, according to Dayton Police. We’re working to learn if charges have been filed against her in connection to the shooting.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.







