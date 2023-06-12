Man killed in Dayton shooting identified; Police release dash cam of pursuit of suspect

The Dayton man killed in a shooting earlier this month has been identified.

Matthew Smith, 48, was identified as the man shot and killed in Dayton on June 1, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to the 100 block of Centre Street on reports of a shooting on the morning of June 1. When they got to the scene, they found Smith with a single gunshot wound to the chest area, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Coroner records show that Smith died at Miami Valley Hospital about two hours after the shooting was reported.

While on scene, police identified William “Gerry” Hefner, 57, as a suspect in the shooting and were told he left the scene in a red truck. The next day, his truck was spotted on a camera but it had allegedly been altered by Hefner “in an attempt to evade police and conceal his whereabouts.”

A Dayton police officer saw Hefner’s truck around 8 p.m. on June 7 and began to pursue it.

Cruiser camera video obtained showed an officer in a chase with Hefner’s truck. The video shows the truck running through stop signs and red lights, nearly hitting several cars. At certain points, Hefner cuts through yards and grassy areas to try and get away from the officer chasing him.

Court records alleged that speeds reached over 100 mph during the chase.

The video shows the chase ended when Hefner took a wide turn and hit a pole near the intersection of Salem Avenue and Denlinger Road in Trotwood.

Hefner was arrested after the crash. On Friday, he was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of failure to comply.

Hefner remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His bail is set at $1 million. He’s scheduled to appear in court next on June 20.







