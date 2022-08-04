Man killed in Dayton stabbing ID'd

Aug. 4—A man who died after his girlfriend reportedly stabbing him last week in Dayton has been identified.

Michael Avery, 42, of Dayton, was pronounced dead on Friday at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Around 10:09 p.m. Friday, Dayton police responded to the 2300 block of Rugby Road.

A neighbor who called 911 said a man broke down the door to his girlfriend's apartment and that the woman hit him on the head with a hammer and a can of Chef Boyardee pasta. Later, the caller said she saw the woman with a knife.

"She got a knife as he broke into her apartment and she stabbed him," Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said during a Tuesday afternoon media briefing.

No charges have been filed.

Dispatch records stated the woman ran out of the apartment after she said she stabbed the man with her eyes closed and kept screaming that he's dead. The woman also suffered stab wounds and was treated at Kettering Health — Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, according to a call log.

The couple had been involved in a prior domestic violence call but the woman did not want to pursue charges, Johns said.

The stabbing is under investigation, and findings will be reviewed by the county prosecutor's office, he said.