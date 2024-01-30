Man killed in deer blind after police chase

Jan. 30—KALKASKA — A 35-year-old Kalkaska man was killed in a deer blind after an alleged domestic assault and a chase by Michigan State Police, state police said.

In a statement released Monday, police did not identify the man, but said he was killed after "a confrontation occurred and troopers fired at the suspect inside the tree stand."

On Saturday, deputies from the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on Ingersoll Road in Fife Lake. The suspect had left before deputies arrived, according to state police.

On Sunday, a neighbor saw the man on trail camera footage about a mile away, according to the release. The property owner asked another neighbor to check his trailer and, when he did, the neighbor was allegedly confronted by the suspect, who fired a gun into the air.

State police Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said, at that point, the neighbor called police.

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and a sheriff's deputy got to the trailer and saw the man running into the woods. As they followed him, Carroll said, they heard more gunshots and took cover.

The number of gunshots that were heard and exact details of the confrontation have not yet been released by state police.

MSP's K9 Team and a trooper from their Emergency Support Team tracked the man to a deer blind in a tree where a confrontation occurred. More state troopers from multiple teams arrived, including drone pilots who confirmed that the man was dead inside the tree stand. A loaded gun was found with his body, according to the statement.

The neighbors confirmed that police had blocked off the rest of Creighton Road past the intersection until almost 7 p.m. Sunday and that the standoff occurred by Inman Road, a seasonal unpaved dirt road that leads into wooded areas in either direction.

On Monday afternoon, signs of any police activity there were gone.

Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford declined to comment, saying the state police is the agency in charge of the incident.

MSP's Forensic Science Laboratory from Grayling and its Sixth District Investigative Response Team from Grand Rapids are conducting an investigation, and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday afternoon, Carroll said.

Kalkaska County's Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Ziegler said he had heard about the shooting from deputies, but hadn't seen any official police reports as of Monday morning.

"I'm aware of the general scope of what has occurred. I don't have any reports or any full details at this time — it's still under investigation," Ziegler said.

As the prosecuting attorney in the county where the death took place, a final report will go to Ziegler so he can determine whether the fatal shooting would necessitate further charges.

"I'm not going to jump to any conclusions and it's a rather complicated situation so I'm going to want all of the facts in front of me before I make any decisions," Ziegler said.