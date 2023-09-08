Man killed by deputy after he fatally shot woman, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after Columbia County deputies were involved in a shooting on Friday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at U.S. 441 South and SE Patio Glen.

A deputy who arrived on scene witnessed a male shoot a female, CCSO said. The deputy then shot the male; both the male and female were pronounced dead by rescue personnel.

The deputy was not injured.

CCSO said there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation is still active.

