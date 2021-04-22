Man killed by deputy recalled as storyteller, jokester

  • Glenda Brown Thomas displays a photo of her nephew, Andrew Brown Jr., on her cell phone at her home in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Brown was shot and killed Wednesday by a sheriff's deputy, who was attempting to execute a warrant. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
  • Andrew Brown Jr.'s aunt Martha McCullen and her granddaughter pose for a photo on the stoop of his rental home, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said at a news conference that a Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot Andrew Brown Jr. about 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, while serving a warrant with the assistance of a nearby sheriff's office in Elizabeth City. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
  • Balloons are seen tied to a fence in Elizabeth City, N.C., Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the scene where a North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant on Wednesday, authorities said. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • People gather outside the municipal building after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr., while executing a search warrant, the sheriff's office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Balloons are seen tied to a fence in Elizabeth City, N.C., Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the scene where a North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant on Wednesday, authorities said. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Workers conduct street maintenance along Main Street in downtown Elizabeth City, N.C., Thursday, April 22, 2021. A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant in a neighborhood in Elizabeth City on Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • An Elizabeth City police officer watches people block an intersection after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr., while executing a search warrant, the sheriff's office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • People stand in an intersection after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr., while executing a search warrant, the sheriff's office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • People gather outside the municipal building after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant, the sheriff's office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Scores of demonstrators gather in front of Elizabeth City, N.C.,, City Hall on Wednesday evening, April 21, 2021, to protest the police involved shooting earlier in the day. A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens that immediately gathered at the scene and demanded law enforcement accountability. (Stephen M. Katz
  • People gather outside the municipal building after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr., while executing a search warrant, the sheriff's office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • People gather outside the municipal building after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr., while executing a search warrant, the sheriff's office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • People walk along the waterfront in Elizabeth City, N.C., Thursday, April 22, 2021. A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant in a neighborhood in Elizabeth City on Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
1 / 13

North Carolina Deputy Shooting

Glenda Brown Thomas displays a photo of her nephew, Andrew Brown Jr., on her cell phone at her home in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Brown was shot and killed Wednesday by a sheriff's deputy, who was attempting to execute a warrant. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
ALLEN G. BREED and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
·5 min read

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Brown Jr.’s easy smile, which belied hardship, loss and troubles with the law, was memorable for his dimples, his relatives said. He was quick to crack a joke at the family gatherings he tried not to miss after losing both of his parents. He encouraged his children to make good grades even though he dropped out of high school himself. Above all, he was determined to give them a better life than he had.

The 42-year-old Elizabeth City, North Carolina, man was shot to death Wednesday by a deputy sheriff trying to serve a search warrant. An eyewitness said Brown tried to drive away, but was shot dead in his car. The shooting prompted protests and demands for accountability in the eastern North Carolina city of about 18,000. The deputy, who has not been identified, has been put on leave pending a state investigation.

Despite his hard life — Brown was partially paralyzed on his right side by an accidental shooting, and he lost an eye when he was stabbed, according to aunt Glenda Brown Thomas — “Drew,” as he was called, looked for the humor in things.

“He had a good laugh, a nice smile. And he had good dimples," Thomas said in an interview Thursday, a day after her nephew was killed. “You know, when he’s talking and smiling, his dimples would always show. And he was kind of like a comedian. He always had a nice joke.”

His cousin Jadine Hampton said Brown often entertained relatives with his humorous stories at family gatherings, including a socially distanced celebration in October of their grandmother’s 92nd birthday, the last time Hampton saw Brown. Photos that Thomas shared with an AP reporter show him smiling at a church ceremony held to honor his grandmother as woman of the year.

“Great heart,” said Hampton, 51, who lives in Atlanta. “Everybody would just wait to hear him tell a story because it would be like a comedian telling the play-by-play about something that happened."

Brown had seven children of his own and helped take care of others, Harry Daniels, an attorney representing the family, said Thursday.

Hampton said Brown was a proud father.

“Although he didn’t finish school, he pushed them to finish school,” she said. “I believe a few of them were on honor roll.”

Court records show Brown had a history of criminal charges stretching back into the 1990s, including a misdemeanor drug possession conviction and some pending felony drug charges.

When he was 12 or 13, his mother was slain in Florida, Thomas said. Not long afterward, he dropped out of school around the 10th grade. She said her nephew was a good basketball player but had trouble with reading comprehension. Several years ago, his father died in federal prison after a medical procedure, Thomas said.

With his own troubles with drugs and the law, Brown had trouble keeping a job, Thomas said. But she said he still found ways to earn money to support his children, including card games and shooting pool. She said he sent his father money every month when the older man was in prison.

Another aunt who helped raise Brown in the absence of his parents, Martha McCullen, said it’s hard to find a job, especially with a criminal record, in Elizabeth City, where 1 in 5 live in poverty.

“Because they’re convicted ... they can’t get no jobs,” she said. “It’s crazy.”

Despite Brown's past trouble with the law, several relatives and friends said they never knew him to be a violent person.

“No matter what his past reflects, it still doesn’t give him (the deputy) the right to shoot him, period,” said Daniel Bowser, who said he had been friends with Brown for 30 years.

Authorities have said little about how the shooting transpired and have not revealed what the search warrant was for. On the day before the shooting, nearby Dare County had issued two arrest warrants for Brown on drug-related charges including possession with intent to sell cocaine, according to court documents released Thursday. The sheriff's offices in Pasquotank and Dare counties and the prosecutor who oversees both places, District Attorney Andrew Womble, didn't immediately respond to emails asking about the arrest warrants.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said a deputy from his department shot Brown, but that a Dare County law enforcement officer was also present.

The state Bureau of Investigation will turn over its findings to Womble, who said Wednesday that he was looking for “accurate” not “fast” answers.

An eyewitness said that deputies fired at Brown multiple times as he tried to drive away. The car skidded out of Brown’s yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street. A car authorities removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes.

While the deputy was wearing an active body camera, it has yet to be released. In North Carolina, a judge generally has to approve release of police video, and no timetable has been given.

“We’re waiting for the bodycam footage because we really just don’t know what happened,” said Brown's cousin Hampton. “But if this is a case where he was killed, running away, unarmed, then we absolutely are going to pursue justice in whatever capacity that can be.”

___

Kunzelman reported from College Park, Maryland. Associated Press writer Jonathan Drew in Durham, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Deputy fatally shoots Black man in North Carolina

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant on Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.

  • Protest in North Carolina after deputy kills man

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera video (April 22)

  • A smile 'worth a million dollars': Daunte Wright laid to rest after Minnesota police shooting

    Hundreds of mourners, wearing face masks and weeping, filled a Minneapolis church on Thursday for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a Black man whose shooting by police after a traffic stop has sparked fresh concerns over the way cops treat people of color. Wright, 20, who was shot by a white police officer in a Minneapolis suburb on April 11, was laid to rest two days after a Minneapolis jury found a white police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd last May, a killing that triggered worldwide protests for racial justice. While the conviction brought a measure of satisfaction to people calling for an end to brutality and racism in policing, Wright's death served as a reminder of the daily risks facing Black people during encounters with police.

  • Florida Cops Busted for Allegedly Issuing False Traffic Tickets to People They Never Pulled Over

    The officers have both been charged with multiple counts of official misconduct and falsifying public records after issuing dozens of allegedly fake tickets.

  • 'God knows what happened': North Carolina deputy fatally shoots Black man, but police release few details

    The Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation.

  • Asian Man Struck in Broadway, Asian Woman Verbally Attacked on Train in NYC

    Two Asians have become targets of harassment and violence in Manhattan earlier this week, adding up to the surge in anti-Asian incidents reported in New York City. The first incident reportedly occurred on Monday and involved a 31-year-old man walking at Broadway and West 28th Street around 11:30 p.m. For no apparent reason, a suspect punched the man in the face, the New York Post reported.

  • Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say

    She told officers she tried to cut her son’s tongue out of his mouth before shooting him.

  • Man Who Punched Elderly Couple and Harassed Olympic Athlete, Pleads Not Guilty to Hate Crime Charges

    A man who punched an elderly Asian couple has been charged with hate crimes during his arraignment on Tuesday, local prosecutors revealed. Michael Orlando Vivona, 26, is now facing two felony counts of elder abuse, two felony counts of hate crime battery and two felony hate crime enhancements, reports the LA Times. On 4/18/21 officers arrested 25-year-old Michael Vivona from Corona for assaulting an elderly Korean American couple.

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • U.S. Supreme Court spurns limits on life sentences for juveniles

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for states to impose sentences of life in prison without parole on juvenile offenders, ruling against a Mississippi man convicted of killing his grandfather at age 15 in a case testing the Constitution's Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The justices in a 6-3 ruling rejected arguments by the inmate, Brett Jones, that his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole violated the Eighth Amendment because the judge in his trial had not made a separate finding that he was permanently incorrigible. The court's six conservative justices were in the majority, with the three liberal members dissenting.

  • The 2nd victim in the Tesla crash in Texas has been named. Elon Musk and police still don't agree if the car was driving itself.

    The 69-year-old Everette Talbot, an engineer, was named as the second victim. The mystery of who was behind the wheel is still unsolved.

  • Missouri Republicans say they couldn’t keep Roeber out of House after abuse charges emerged

    “You kind of think the voters will take care of it,” former Republican Party director said.

  • Chauvin trial prosecutors worked under-the-radar with strategic communications firm

    For most of the past year, a strategic communications firm with deep Washington ties has played an integral role for the prosecution in the State of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin — operating without pay and so under-the-radar that most of its own staff had no idea.The big picture: Finsbury Glover Hering — formerly known as the Glover Park Group — has been conducting media monitoring and analysis as part of legal team special prosecutor Neal Katyal's vision for a three-pronged "modern appeal/trial strategy."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It was Katyal who last June pitched Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on bringing in experts from the firm. Katyal had previously worked with them in civil cases. His strategy held that in such a widely watched criminal case, with such major repercussions for the country, it would be essential for the prosecution to simultaneously consider the trial, an inevitable appeal and how the verdict would sit with Americans overall.What they're saying: "We know in any high-stakes case like this there’s going to be an appeal," said Katyal, a partner at Hogan Lovells and former acting U.S. solicitor general with extensive appellate and Supreme Court experience. He and his team of seven lawyers also provided their services free of charge."You're thinking with one eye to the trial itself, and with the other, how’s it going to look on appeal," he said. "We needed to understand what people would be thinking about after the trial was over."Katyal spoke with Axios on Wednesday, a day after the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd."We wanted to get a sense of what the public reaction would be if there were a conviction, an acquittal or a mixed verdict," he said. "Were there going to be any threats to public safety?""To win the trial is one thing. To win it in the eyes of the American people in the long term is a different thing," he said. "As a prosecutor, your goal is not 'to win a case' — it’s to do justice. And part of doing justice is not just winning the case but understanding how the verdict will be received."How it worked: While prosecutors Matthew Frank and Erin Eldridge and two outside attorneys, Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher, focused on the case and the trial, Katyal and a team of seven lawyers he assembled from his firm focused on legal motions and appeals.The FGH team, meanwhile, monitored local, national and international media coverage as well as Twitter and other social media. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this monitoring and analysis was all conducted remotely.It was their job to boil down for the prosecution the trends they could observe through publicly available information: Who were the key influencers? Were any errors in media coverage becoming part of the narrative? How was the public consuming what was happening in the courtroom and how did the jury appear to be responding?In a statement to Axios, Ellison said FGH was "a completely integral and invaluable part of the team" and said the firm's advice was "essential to helping us understand the broader conversation around the case" and "the world around us." FGH declined through a spokesman to comment for this story.What's next: In addition to Chauvin's expected appeal, three other former officers who also were involved in Floyd's deadly arrest are set to go on trial jointly in August.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NC is hosting the entire NCAA soccer tournaments. Let’s do the same with basketball.

    It’s fun to think about whether the state could do in basketball what it’s doing now in soccer.

  • LeBron James 'should apologize to every police officer in America': Clay Travis

    Clay Travis of OutKick and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy join 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss the country's response to the Columbus, OH shooting, including LeBron James' tweet.

  • ‘Frustrated’ dad kills his crying baby — then goes to sleep, Pennsylvania official says

    The baby “suffered from a gaping skull fracture on the left side of the head and numerous scalp and brain hemorrhages,” the district attorney said

  • Charges expected over Genoa bridge collapse

    It killed 43 people, and laid bare the decrepit state of Italy's infrastructure. Now prosecutors have wrapped up an investigation of the 2018 bridge collapse in Genoa. They are preparing possible charges against dozens of former employees of Atlantia. That's the firm that was responsible for maintaining the crossing. Documents show government officials could also face charges. 69 individuals, including Atlantia's former chief executive, have been placed under investigation during the probe. Suspected crimes include manslaughter and wilful disaster. Under Italian law, firms can be held responsible for their employees' actions. Atlantia is controlled by the Benetton family, of clothing store fame. They're in talks with a government-backed consortium to relinquish control of the firm. None of the companies or individuals involved would comment on the new reports. A replacement bridge has already been constructed, and opened to traffic. It took around 18 months to put up. The legal fallout from the disaster may take much longer to clear.

  • Minneapolis police face U.S. bias probe after Floyd murder verdict

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday launched a sweeping civil investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis following a jury's verdict that former city police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. The probe is the first major action of Attorney General Merrick Garland, after President Joe Biden vowed to address systemic racism in the United States.

  • In Defense of Teenage Knife Fighting

    Just when I thought that America couldn’t possibly get any softer, people start suggesting that there’s a role for the police in preventing knife murders. The snowflake generation strikes once again. Is there any tradition that the radicals won’t ruin? As the brilliant Bree Newsome pointed out on Twitter, “Teenagers have been having fights including fights involving knives for eons.” And now people are calling the cops on them? I ask: Is this a self-governing country or not? When Newsome says, “We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon,” she may be expressing a view that is unfashionable these days. But she’s right. Disappointingly, my colleague Phil Klein has felt compelled to join the critics. In a post published yesterday, Phil asked in a sarcastic tone whether the police should “somehow treat teenage knife fights as they would harmless roughhousing and simply ignore it.” My answer to this is: Yes, that’s exactly what they should do — yes, even if they are explicitly called to the scene. I don’t know where Phil grew up, but where I spent my childhood, Fridays were idyllic: We’d play some football, try a little Super Mario Bros, have a quick knife fight, and then fire up some frozen pizza before bed. And now law enforcement is getting involved? This is political correctness gone mad. It’s hypocrisy, too. Who among us hasn’t come within a second or two of murdering someone else with a steak knife? My best friend in school, Bobby “The Blade” Simpson, used to throw shivs at the smaller kids in the music room. Did we need the authorities to step in when that happened? No, we did not. As MSNBC’s Joy Reid argued smartly on her show last night, pranks such as these were dealt with by our teachers — just as we all expected they would be. And if something went wrong? Well, that’s why we had substitutes. In all honesty, I worry that this sort of helicopter policing is making us weak. Back in my day, the people who survived a good stabbing came out stronger for it. I learned a lot of lessons from my time in the ring: self-reliance, how to overcome fear, the importance of agility, the basics of military field dressing. And, given the turnover, I also learned how to make new friends. Today, the free-range generation to which I belong is dying out — and, this time, it is not from the wounds inflicted by everyday teenage knife fights but because our politicians and activists simply cannot leave us be. From the time of the Colosseum, our civilization has had a tradition of lightly regulated, highly entertaining combat. Who are we, exactly, to think we know better?

  • Feds push to extradite Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq

    Prosecutors are urging a judge to approve a request to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq on allegations that he participated in the killings of two police officers nearly 15 years ago in the Iraqi city of Fallujah as the leader of an al-Qaida group. Lawyers for Ahmed asked the judge in a filing Friday to reject Iraq’s extradition request, saying his defense team hasn’t been able to adequately investigate the allegations because of the shutdown of international travel during the pandemic.