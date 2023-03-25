Man killed in Dickson County hostage standoff after he shot deputy, sheriff says

A suspect was shot and killed Friday in Dickson County in a hostage situation after a Dickson County deputy was shot in the arm, according to the sheriff.

The shooting occurred on Potter Road, where deputies had gone to a residence to check on a woman who was being held hostage, Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads said.

A man who had barricaded himself in the residence shot a deputy in the arm, Eads said, and was then shot by deputies when he came out with a rifle drawn. He died at the scene.

The deputy was treated and released though the bullet remains in the arm, the sheriff said.

This is a developing report and will be updated.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dickson County shooting: Man killed after deputy shot, sheriff says