Man killed in dispute at Hampton apartment complex

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon after an argument in Hampton escalated.

Police received reports of the shooting at 12:48 p.m. in the first block of Triple Crown Court, off of Neil Armstrong Parkway, formerly known as Magruder Boulevard.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was involved in a confrontation with another person living in the apartment complex, police said in a news release. Investigators did not provide information about the circumstances of the argument.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they’ve identified all of the people involved in the shooting and are not looking for any suspects. The news release did not identify the alleged shooter.

The motive and circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, according to police.

