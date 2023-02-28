Man killed and dog shot at homeless encampment near I-5 in Tacoma

A man was fatally shot inside a tent at a Tacoma homeless encampment Tuesday, according to Tacoma police. A dog was also shot.

A call reporting the shooting in the area of South 74th Street and Tacoma Mall Blvd. came at 11:23 a.m., according to Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

There were no suspects in custody as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, and police did not have any information about the shooter.

The dog was seriously wounded and taken to an emergency veterinarian by an animal control officer, Haddow said.

Tuesday’s shootings come one day after another man was shot in a homeless encampment in downtown Tacoma. That victim was left with life-threatening injuries.