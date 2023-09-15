Man killed by dogs in ‘horrendous’ attack in UK, cops say. Country to ban the breed

A man was mauled to death by dogs in a “horrendous” attack in England, police said.

Ian Price, 52, was set upon by two dogs on Sept. 14 in Stonnall, a village about 130 miles northwest of London, according to a police news release.

Price died attempting to shield his mother from the animals, which had gotten loose from a nearby property, according to the Guardian.

“Our deepest sympathies remain with the family and friends of Ian,” police said.

A 30-year-old man who was believed to be watching the dogs was later arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, police said.

The dogs, both of which died, were believed to be American XL Bullies. Tests are being conducted in order to reach a conclusive determination.

Multiple people have been attacked in the United Kingdom by dogs believed to be American XL Bullies in recent years.

An 11-year-old girl was injured in an attack in 2023, according to the Independent, and a 10-year-old boy was killed in 2021, according to the BBC.

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs; it’s a pattern of behavior, and it cannot go on,” U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a video posted on X on Sept 15.

“I have tasked ministers to bring together police and experts to firstly define the breed of dog behind these attacks with a view to then outlawing it,” Sunak said.

Though the breed is not well-defined, American XL Bullies are a cross between American Staffordshire terriers and pit bull terriers, according to the BBC. They can weigh up to 130 pounds and have enough strength to overwhelm an adult.

