Man killed in domestic violence shooting: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting near East Memphis that police are saying is domestic violence related.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 700 block of South Goodlett Street at 5:46 p.m. Saturday.

Dating app disaster: man robbed, beaten, kidnapped in set-up

A man with an apparent gunshot wound was located and pronounced dead on the scene, according to reports.

Police say the preliminary information suggests that the shooting was a domestic violence incident where the suspects knew each other.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.