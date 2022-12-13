Man killed in domestic-violence shooting outside Arlington restaurant, police say

A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in a restaurant parking lot on West Division Street in Arlington, according to police.

Officers responded about 4:45 p.m. to the parking lot of Lisa’s Chicken at 1601 W. Division. They found a man in his 30s lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting was the result of domestic violence.

No arrests have been made as of Monday night.