Man killed in downtown Asheville overnight shooting; 9th homicide of year, police say

The Asheville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting July 10 in downtown Asheville.

ASHEVILLE - A 24-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times in the early morning of July 10 downtown, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department, who are investigating the shooting.

At 2:20 a.m., police officers were patrolling when they heard gunshots, according to the release. They searched the area, and when they arrived at Spruce Street, just north of College Street, they saw people fleeing and found Jamel Tyjon Grant, 24, lying on the ground.

Grant had been shot multiple times in the back, the release states. The officers provided emergency trauma care. Buncombe County EMS arrived and transported him to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Throughout the morning, detectives and forensic technicians investigates and "obtained important physical evidence and have identified a person of interest. Grant's next of kin has been notified," the release states.

This is the ninth homicide of 2022 in the city, the seventh by firearm.

On June 4, Adrian Romero-Valdez and Ahmed Deshawn Shivers died from gunshot wounds after a shooting at an apartment complex on Bingham Road in West Asheville.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information about this case to send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in the app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. Or call APD at 828-252-1110.

Karen Chávez is Content Coach/Investigations Editor for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Tips? Call 828-712-6316, email, KChavez@CitizenTimes.com or follow on Twitter @KarenChavezACT.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Downtown Asheville shooting: Man killed after shot multiple times