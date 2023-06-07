Man killed in downtown Columbia shooting is identified by Richland County coroner

The man who was shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in downtown Columbia has been publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Leonard Colvin, a 42-year-old Columbia resident, was the homicide victim, Coroner Naida Rutherford said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Assembly Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Columbia Police Department said.

Colvin died at the scene, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire, but police said a man was detained near the crime scene.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, no arrests have been reported.

“We don’t think feel like there’s any danger to the public right now,” Holbrook said shortly after 5 p.m., as police continued to work at the crime scene near the Richland Library.

