Man killed after Downtown Memphis shooting, police say

A man was shot and killed in Downtown Memphis Sunday night.

At approximately 8:20, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 200 block of G.E Patterson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

