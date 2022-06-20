Man killed after Downtown Memphis shooting, police say

A man was shot and killed in Downtown Memphis Sunday night.

At approximately 8:20, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 200 block of G.E Patterson Avenue.

At 8:18 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 280 G.E. Patterson Avenue where one male victim was located. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

This is an on-going investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/aTBAYYDGN8 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 20, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

