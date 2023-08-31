Man killed in drive-by shooting identified

Police have identified the man killed in a drive-by shooting in Rochester's Beechwood neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Rego Ellis, 49, of Rochester was walking on Beechwood Street, near Hayward Avenue, just after 11 a.m. when someone in a passing vehicle fired numerous gunshots at him, said Capt. Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Ellis, who lived in the neighborhood, was shot at least once in the lower body. He was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Umbrino said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the homicide. Police are asking anyone with information or video to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rego Ellis killed in drive-by shooting in Rochester NY