Man killed in drive-by shooting Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning on Indy’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ditch Road and Emily Drive on the report of a drive-by shooting. While responding to the scene, officers received a second call about a person shot.

When officers arrived they located a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. They were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say there was a reported crash right in the area right after the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gary Tombs at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

