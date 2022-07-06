Man killed in drive-by shooting Sunday evening

Jul. 6—The Spokane Police Department is investigating the death of a man shot and killed in a reported drive-by shooting Sunday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near North Belt Street and West Everett Avenue and found a male victim dead, according to a news release.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to the release.

Major Crime Unit detectives are investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made. The police department is asking anyone with information related to the drive-by shooting to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

Spokane police Chief Craig Meidl said at a recent news conference the department is seeing a spike in reports of drive-by shootings this year, after a Spokane police officer was shot in the leg and had a bullet graze his scalp in a drive-by shooting.

The number of drive-by shootings in the city in 2022 has already surpassed the total of drive-by shootings in 2021, according to Spokane police data.

There were 43 drive-by shootings as of June 25, with several reportedly occurring since then, compared to last year's total of 41.

Drive-by shootings in the city were down 2.4% in 2021, but that was after rising 30.9% compared to the three-year average of 2018 to 2020, according to Spokane police data. Total shootings were up 60.6% in 2021 and spiked 148.9% last year compared to the average of the three previous years.