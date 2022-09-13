Man killed in drive-by shooting while celebrating at family gathering, Alabama cops say

A man was killed when a vehicle drove by a home and someone began shooting, Alabama police say.

Birmingham police told McClatchy News they responded to reports of a shooting at a “family gathering” about 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Police found two men had been shot. One was pronounced dead on scene, and the other was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials told McClatchy News.

The victim was identified by the Jefferson County coroner as Deandrea Martez Moore, 29, according to WBRC.

Police said a vehicle drove up to the home and began shooting, according to AL.com and Newsweek. Moore’s family was reportedly celebrating at his 29th birthday party, and the two men were relatives. The homicide was Birmingham’s 107th of the year, reported AL.com, but no suspects have been announced as of Sept. 12.

“We really need the community’s help to find out what’s going on, who did this, and why,’’ Sergeant Monica Law told the outlet.

